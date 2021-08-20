This week’s biggest sports news: Southern Fan Fest, new seating in Tiger Stadium and fall COVID protocols

Field-level seating now available in Tiger Stadium

Ever wondered what it’s like to be on the field for a college football game? Now you can, thanks to new Field-Level Loge seating LSU is offering this fall.

Located in the northwest corner of Tiger Stadium, the new seating area will provide fans a four-person table-style seat right on the outskirts of the field of play.

Tickets are being sold on a game-by-game basis and come with a complimentary parking pass. Interested parties can fill out a request form at LSUSports.net, and a member of the Ticket Sales team will be in contact.

LSU’s home games this season are:

• Sept. 11 vs. McNeese

• Sept. 18 vs. Central Michigan

• Oct. 2 vs. Auburn

• Oct 16 vs. Florida

• Nov. 13 vs. Arkansas

• Nov. 20 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

• Nov. 27 vs. Texas A&M

Mask mandate will be in effect for LSU’s season-opener at UCLA

Be sure to pack those purple and gold masks if you’re one of the 12,000 LSU fans traveling from LA to L.A. for the Tigers’ season-opening matchup with UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced a new mask mandate for all outdoor events of 10,000 people or more. The historic Rose Bowl, which holds about 92,500 people, is still expected to be at 100% capacity for the contest.

The order says attendees must “wear face masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking … after which it must be immediately put back on.”

