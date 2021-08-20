This week’s biggest sports news: Southern Fan Fest, new seating in Tiger Stadium and fall COVID protocols

Get a chance to meet your favorite Southern stars this Saturday when Fall Fan Fest returns to A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The day begins at 10 a.m. with the football team hosting an intra-squad scrimmage. Following the game, athletes from the football team will be joined by the volleyball, cross country and soccer teams on the field, where fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite Jags.
Student-athletes will be passing out and autographing posters for the upcoming season, and fans will also get a chance to hear from interim football coach Jason Rollins, as well as performances from the Human Jukebox and Southern Cheerleaders. Gates open at 9 a.m., and masks are required.
Field-level seating now available in Tiger Stadium
Ever wondered what it’s like to be on the field for a college football game? Now you can, thanks to new Field-Level Loge seating LSU is offering this fall.
Located in the northwest corner of Tiger Stadium, the new seating area will provide fans a four-person table-style seat right on the outskirts of the field of play.
Tickets are being sold on a game-by-game basis and come with a complimentary parking pass. Interested parties can fill out a request form at LSUSports.net, and a member of the Ticket Sales team will be in contact.
LSU’s home games this season are:
• Sept. 11 vs. McNeese
• Sept. 18 vs. Central Michigan
• Oct. 2 vs. Auburn
• Oct 16 vs. Florida
• Nov. 13 vs. Arkansas
• Nov. 20 vs. Louisiana-Monroe
• Nov. 27 vs. Texas A&M
Mask mandate will be in effect for LSU’s season-opener at UCLA
Be sure to pack those purple and gold masks if you’re one of the 12,000 LSU fans traveling from LA to L.A. for the Tigers’ season-opening matchup with UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced a new mask mandate for all outdoor events of 10,000 people or more. The historic Rose Bowl, which holds about 92,500 people, is still expected to be at 100% capacity for the contest.
The order says attendees must “wear face masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking … after which it must be immediately put back on.”