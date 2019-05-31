[Sponsored content] 5 Great reasons to get your MBA degree online with LSU’s Flores MBA Program

Sponsored by



Now that graduation season has come to a close, we checked in with LSU Online’s first MBA graduate, Austin Hatch, to see how his degree has changed his career trajectory.

Even though the classes are virtual, LSU’s Flores MBA program is carefully structured to encourage interaction. This exceptional program delivers both the online learning with real-life business experience and networking opportunities. In 2015, Austin was the first graduate of LSU Online’s Flores MBA Program. Austin explains how LSU’s program helped him, “gain a holistic view of a business and leveraging networks.” Because change management is a large part of his career, Austin says, “a huge progress point is when you can help people remove the blinders of their specific role see the impact, company wide, of what they contribute. This one understanding breaks through so many barriers to success.” Austin says he learned to leverage strengths from the team members on projects from his studies in the Flores online curriculum, and now Austin is leveraging entire networks within a project to get the right people in place for a successful implementation.

5 Reasons to pursue LSU Online’s Flores MBA

1. Prestige

LSU is the flagship institution of Louisiana and is one of only 30 universities nationwide holding land-grant, sea-grant and space-grant status.

2. Join the Tiger Nation:

When you graduate from LSU, you become part of a distinguished group of more than 250,000 alumni. And you can join this alumni association on Day #1 in your online class.

3. Learn from the Best:

LSU’s award-winning faculty has been making a global impact, both inside and outside of the classroom, since 1860. These are the very same faculty members teaching in the online classes.

4. World Class Support:

You will have a dedicated Learner Concierge assigned to you from your application process all the way through to your graduation to support you in any way as a student.

5. Fast Track Your Start:

A GMAT waiver is available to qualified students.

“I found that in my job search, I stood on a firmer foundation with my salary request than when I had previously tested the waters. Conversations with potential employers were not just about the role but about how I could grow with the company as they expected I wanted to advance. In less than three months, I secured two competing offers and chose to accept an offer in Birmingham, AL.”

—Austin Hatch, LSU Online MBA graduate

FACTS about LSU’s online MBA

—Finish in as few as 18 months

—Online track provides students with a curriculum modeled after LSU’s campus-based PMBA track

—Classes are led by most of the same teachers as the Flores MBA Program’s campus-based tracks

—No residency requirement—earn an MBA 100% online

—Opportunity to participate in international study trips for elective class credit

—GMAT/GRE waivers are available

—LSU is an AACSB accredited university and the online degree is the same degree that our campus-based students earn

—Specializations currently offered include: certificate in analytics and new emerging tech specialization

U.S. News & World Report ranks Louisiana State University Flores MBA Program 36th among public universities. Learn more from the graduates—LSU Online Master of Business Administration alumni Jeremy Roden shares his experience in LSU Online’s MBA program—click here to watch his video. Learn more about your MBA options here.