Aerial view of the downtown city business area and the Capitol Gardens on the Mississippi river in the Louisiana state capital of Baton Rouge
iStock.com/Pgiam

Local businesses and organizations offer specials for 225 Day

By
Olivia Deffes
-

It’s a very important date here in Baton Rouge. Today is Feb. 25, also known on the calendar as 2/25. This date, which mirrors our area code (and this magazine!), has been adopted by locals as 225 Day, a holiday to celebrate all things Red Stick.

Over the years, this special day has picked up steam around town, with more and more annual celebrations coming about to mark 2/25. Today, local businesses and organizations are acknowledging the big day with promotions, celebrations and more.

Observe 225 Day by checking out these local spots getting in on the fun. Click on the links in their titles for more information on each establishment and organization.

Soji Modern Asian 

5050 Government St. 

This sushi spot is running specials for 225 Day. Enjoy one signature cocktail and one small plate for $22.50, or munch on two pieces of fresh sashimi for $2.25.

MJ’s Cafe 

5162 Government St. 

Newly reopened MJ’s Cafe is selling its Tiger Stripes Latte for $2.25. This drink features dark chocolate and caramel.

Cherrybomb Coffee Co. 

136 W. Chimes St. 

Grab a drip coffee for only $2.25.

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

The food bank is encouraging locals to give back on 225 Day by starting a monthly $22.50 donation.

Edible Arrangements

5720 Corporate Blvd.

6725 Siegen Ln., Ste. H

For $2.25, snag a cone of chocolate-dipped strawberries.

CounterspaceBR

5621 Government St. 

Show the bakery’s Instagram Story at checkout to get a salted chocolate chip cookie for $2.25. Limit two per customer.

Mimosa Handcrafted 

541 S. Eugene St.

Shop the local jewelry brand’s bronze Red Stick Love Cuff on sale for $50. As a special preview for Baton Rouge customers, Mimosa is selling its new release at its South Eugene Street shop a day before its official drop.

LSU Dairy Store 

118 S. Campus Dr. 

Celebrate with a Rollin’ on the River, a cinnamon roll-flavored scoop, for $2.25.

Olivia Deffes
By Olivia Deffes
Olivia Deffes started with "225" as an intern during her senior year at LSU, polishing off her part-time gig with her first-ever cover story on Garth Brooks' iconic visit to Tiger Stadium. After graduating, she took a 10-day summer break before starting full time with the magazine as its digital staff writer before taking on the role of digital editor, and now, managing editor. Besides being a journalist, she's a self-proclaimed sweet treat enthusiast and One Direction historian. Find her hunting down celeb interviews, perfecting our social media pages or gabbing about Harry Styles.

