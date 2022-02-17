Southern University: A tradition like no other, sponsored by Visit Baton Rouge

Home to the largest HBCU system in the country, Baton Rouge has long been a focal destination in history. From starring in the Netflix documentary Lemonade by Beyonce to videos by famous musicians like Lizzo, Southern University continues to set the standard when it comes to being an outstanding school system that’s definitely one of a kind.

What began in 1880 now spreads out across Louisiana with five locations in major cities, three here in our capital city. Students from across the country and around the world come to Southern to be a part of a growing institution filled with pride, academic excellence, support, and history that’s waiting to be shared and passed down to future generations of graduates.

Southern University is a prime destination on Visit Baton Rouge’s Black History Trail. Take in all that the campus has to offer. Click here to read more.