Southern University launches first carbon capture STEM camp

Southern University has partnered with Rice University to bring a STEM camp focused on carbon capture, utilization and storage to Baton Rouge.

The Tapia STEM Camp, which kicked off Monday and concludes Friday, is aimed at encouraging students from underrepresented communities to pursue careers in STEM. Through the program, about 115 local middle- and high-school students will learn about CO2 and the importance of its effective management.

More specifically, participating students will learn about CCUS—the capture of CO2 and its transportation to specially designated sites with the appropriate geological properties for permanent underground storage. Students will also practice collaboration and public speaking and experiment with hands-on STEM projects. ExxonMobil employees will be available to engage with students throughout the week.

“Our goal is to encourage curiosity and ambition in the hearts of tomorrow’s STEM professionals,” says Dennis Shields, president-chancellor of Southern University. “With gratitude to our committed faculty, we foster excellence in education not only for our collegiate scholars but also for the budding minds of our community through initiatives like this camp.”

Tapia STEM Camps were founded by Richard Tapia of Rice University, a mathematician and seasoned educator, to encourage students to pursue careers in STEM and foster a “passion for learning.”

