Southern students step into national spotlight with Human Jukebox documentary

A documentary made by a team of five Southern University students about the school’s world-famous Human Jukebox marching band won a $40,000 grant at Tuesday’s Sports Emmy Awards in New York City.

The film, titled The Hidden Sport, explores the discipline, endurance and physical demands required to be a part of the Human Jukebox. According to the Southern Foundation, the project “challenges the traditional definition of competition and proves that the band is not just entertainment—it’s an athletic force of its own.”

The Hidden Sport was co-created by Southern film students Sydney Cuillier, Ashley Lovelace, Verbon Muhammad, Loren Sullivan and Eric White. It was screened at several events across the Baton Rouge area upon its completion before being named a finalist in a national $40,000 HBCU sports broadcasting grant competition sponsored by The Coca-Cola Co.

The film beat out five others to take home the $40,000 prize. The team behind the project says a portion of the winnings will go toward the Human Jukebox and its media team as well as scholarships for future Southern students.

The film is dedicated to former Southern football coach Sean Wallace and former Human Jukebox member Caleb Wilson, both of whom died while it was being made. The documentary will be made publicly available on YouTube this summer.

