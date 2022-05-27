Southern agrees to five-year partnership with Georgetown University

The Southern University System has signed a memorandum of understanding with Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., to partner on interdisciplinary programming, research and training over the next five years, the school’s announced today.

The memorandum, struck up officially at a board of trustees retreat last month, represents a pledge by the leaders of both schools to collaborate on research, curriculum projects, faculty training and student programs in addition to exchanging faculty and research scholars.

This is not the first time the two university systems have come together, but the five-year partnership extends the level of cooperation between Southern, which has roughly 12,000 students and Georgetown, which has about 19,000.