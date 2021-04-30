Skin care from the neck down: Dermatologist tips to keep your whole body glowing [Sponsored]

THE RIGHT CARE FOR YOUR SKIN

A few minutes a day can make all the difference. Every skin care routine is as unique and individual as the person following it. Find out how to get your skin glowing. Schedule an appointment at either Dermatology Clinic locations: click here or call 225.351.0639.

Exfoliate from your neck to your toes

You know how important it is to exfoliate your face, but the same goes for the rest of your body. Exfoliating loosens dead skin cells and cleanses deep into your pores.

Thirsty skin needs hydration

After you exfoliate, it’s really important to hydrate your skin. Hydration is the amount of water in your skin cells. Skin cells are made of 70 to 80 percent water, so if your skin cells are dehydrated, the cells shrivel up. Dehydrated skin cells look dull and lackluster, making fine lines more visible. Hydrated skin actually absorbs nourishment from treatments, serums, and moisturizers more easily.

Always remember your sunscreen

It doesn’t matter if it isn’t sunny out … the sun is still emitting harmful UV rays. Every time you leave the house, apply a sunscreen with mineral ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide to any exposed skin with an SPF content of no lower than 15. If you’re going to be outside for a prolonged period of time, wear a lotion with an SPF content of 30. If you’re going to the beach, sunbathing by the pool, or participating in other outdoor activities, your SPF should be no lower than 50, and you should reapply regularly.

Protect your neck

The skin on your neck is much thinner than the skin on your face. Our neck adjusts as we rotate our heads up and down and side to side, which can lead to wrinkling and sagging. It doesn’t help that we are constantly tucking our necks, glued to our phones and devices, an issue so common it’s now called “tech neck.” The neck and chest area is very complex. While your face mostly shows signs of aging in the form of wrinkles, dark spots, and fine lines, the area between the chin and the breasts seem to play by their own rules. The Dermatology Clinic offers several non-surgical options to tighten it up. Your dermatologist may recommend skin care products to address wrinkles and skin texture on the neck and décolleté like Revision Nectifirm. For lines on the neck, they may use Botox and filler You can even address the submental fat (under the chin) with Coolsculpting.

Give yourself a hand

Your face may be fresh and ageless, but your hands and arms could give you away. Considering the amount of exposure they receive, it’s no wonder, but you can turn back time. Schedule a consultation at the Dermatology Clinic to find out how they can use Broadband Light to address those brown spots on the back of your hands arms. They can also use filler in aging hands for the loose thin skin.

Get rid of stubborn pudgy spots

Coolsculpting is a non-invasive procedure that helps to get rid of stubborn fat. Perfect for the person who eats well and exercises but still has stubborn fat pockets on the stomach, arms, lower back or thighs. As an added bonus, many CoolSculpting patients have seen their skin tighten some as well. The Dermatology Clinic can tighten up loose or creepy skin with an Exilis radio frequency device that stimulates collagen production and tightens skin.

The doctors at the Dermatology Clinic utilize the latest cutting-edge technology and treatment options to ensure their patients the best possible care. The full service clinic is focused on helping you look and feel your best. Click here to schedule a consultation and get the most advanced skin care in Baton Rouge.