Six hair care companies launched by Louisiana natives

Among the thousands of hair products on the shelves today, how do you choose which brands—and bottles—to use? Whether you prefer pretty packaging or paraben- and cruelty-free shampoo, local hair care manufacturers create it all.

Breedlove Beauty Co.

This natural skin and hair care brand is your one-stop-shop for everything from African black soap to hemp seed conditioner. The woman-owned business specializes in handmade products made with organic ingredients. breedlovebeautyco.com

Esse Naturals

Are you tired of your hair products making your skin oily or clogging your pores? No worries. This local hair care brand designs products that benefit both the hair and scalp. Using natural ingredients, the online shop sells shampoo, deep conditioner and leave-in conditioner especially for curly, wavy and kinky hair textures. essenaturals.com

Live Free

Hair care doesn’t have to be harmful. This family-owned hair and skin care company makes shampoo, conditioner and hair moisturizer from botanical waters, plant extracts, essential oils and natural seed butters. Locals can purchase Live Free products online or in-stores at Parker’s Pharmacy on Florida Boulevard, Old Paths Natural Market and Sole Food Pedicure Spa and Salon. livefreenhbc.com

Love for my Naturals

Curly girls, meet your match. This small business makes hair care products specifically for women with naturally curly and kinky hair. The handmade products incorporate organic ingredients like raw honey and black soap. Locals can place their orders for shampoo, conditioner and hair oils online and through text message. Find it on Facebook

Lubricity Labs

Say goodbye to frizz. Started by a single father wanting to help save his daughter from her unruly hair, Lubricity Labs makes high-quality hair products for smoothing hair. The online shop sells shampoo, conditioner, beard oil, styling cream, co-wash, serums and hair masks for both men and women. lubricitylabs.com

Together Beauty

This natural hair care brand wants to go back to the basics. Created by Louisiana native and well-renowned hair stylist Sam Brocato and cosmetics business Maesa Group, this line uses natural ingredients like chamomile, coconut, quinoa and sage to make safer hair products. Together Beauty is sold at Sephora locations worldwide. sambrocatosalon.com

This article was originally published in the October 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.