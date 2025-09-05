Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Sip, sip, hooray: Download our wine-themed wallpapers for your tech

By
225 Staff
-

Photography by Collin Richie / Designs by Melinda Gonzalez Galjour

Sometimes you need to stop and smell the grapes.

Cheers to the OG of adult beverages by dressing up your digital screens with 225‘s splashy selection of wine-themed wallpapers.

Scroll on for options for your computer. We even dressed a few up with September calendars, too. Click your favorites below, and save them to your device.

Stacked Wine Glasses

Desktop wallpaper with three stacked wine glasses and green background

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday start

Calendar – Sunday Start, 4k Display

Wine bottles with flowers

Wallpaper background with wine bottles, fruit and colorful glasses, yellow background

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday start

Calendar – Sunday Start, 4k Display

Pink bottle with flowers

Wine bottle wallpaper with pink background and flowers

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday start

Calendar – Sunday Start, 4k Display

Spritz lineup from Brasserie Byronz

Spritz lines up from Brasserie Byronz

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday start

Proverbial Wine Bistro

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday start

 

These photos were originally published in 225 Magazine’s September 2025 issue.
