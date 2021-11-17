Simple stretches to relieve spine pain, sponsored by The Spine Center

There are many approaches to help with back pain and one of the most basic and beneficial is through simple stretching. The benefits of stretching include not only pain relief but also increased flexibility and strengthening. Additionally, stretching can be a contributing factor toward improved posture.

All individuals can benefit from back-related stretches but first consider these important guidelines. Move slowly through a stretch and avoid bouncing. During the stretches, each position should be held for approximately 20 to 30 seconds. It is recommended to repeat the stretch approximately 5 to 10 times.

One of the most important muscles to stretch is the hamstring. One method is to lie on your back and place a towel under the ball of the foot. This will keep your back supported during the entire stretch. By performing simple stretches once a day you can help reduce your back pain and improve overall flexibility.

Click here to follow our instructions and illustrations for effective stretching.

