September 2025’s new openings and spots to watch in Baton Rouge: Drago’s, Cheesecake Lab and more

September brought us the start of a new season, along with new business openings and restaurant revamps.

This month’s arrivals included new locations for spots like Drago’s Seafood Restaurant and City Slice Pints + Pizza, plus debuts of a jewelry shop and a creative studio.

Refresh your memory by peeking at September’s new releases and other spots that made their way onto our radar recently. Did we miss a new eatery or biz? Have a hot tip? Email us at [email protected].

10111 Perkins Rowe, Building C, Suite 100

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant opened in Perkins Rowe after closing the book on a fabled five years on Constitution Avenue. Best known as the originator of chargrilled oysters, Drago’s is considered one of south Louisiana’s most legendary seafood eateries. Like its other five locations, Drago’s new Baton Rouge spot features a grill in full view, where entering diners can watch the signature dish come to life under butter garlic sauce-induced flames.

7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite B

Grab-and-go bakery Cheesecake Lab is open on Jefferson Highway, bringing owner Mitchell Moore’s scratch-made desserts to Baton Rouge. The shop specializes in Southern-style cheesecake, with a classic, plain version, along with specialty flavors like pumpkin pie, apple streusel, strawberry swirl, banana pudding, cookies and cream, turtle and others.

11919 Sunray Ave.

BRMS Creative is the next step to what Baton Rouge Music Studios founder Doug Gay has already been working on with the young musicians of the Red Stick. The goal of the new space is to allow students to produce their own work with the help of mentors and state-of-the-art equipment. BRMS Creative will offer a wide range of programs, including private and group lessons, solo artist and band mentorships, musical theatre classes, songwriting and audio production. The hub will also be available for birthday parties, school field trips, corporate team-building sessions and more.

Also on our radar