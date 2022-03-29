Sen. Kennedy for governor? Poll shows he has strong support

Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is likely to win reelection and could be a strong candidate for governor, a recent poll found.

The same poll found a majority of voters would prefer to support Republicans in both this year’s Senate race and next year’s election for governor.

If the election for U.S. Senate were held today, 53% of voters would support Kennedy’s reelection, Baton Rouge-based JMC Analytics and Polling found in a survey of 600 likely voters commissioned “for private subscribers.” Democrats Gary Chambers and Luke Mixon trailed Kennedy at 14% and 7% respectively.