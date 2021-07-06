×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

‘Selfie museum’ heading to Perkins Road shopping center

  • By Caitie Burkes

A “selfie museum” is moving into the St. George Square Shopping Center on Perkins Road, near Siegen Lane.

Art Buzz Studios LLC recently closed on a permit to occupy a 2,460-square-foot suite, which was formerly part of a gym.

Over the past few years, selfie museums have become a trend nationally. Generally, they are a type of art gallery or installation designed to provide a setting for visitors to pose in photographs to be posted on social media sites, such as Instagram. They typically feature colorful backdrops, oversize props and optical illusions.

Some other examples of selfie museums throughout the U.S. include the Color Factory, which has a Houston location, the Museum of Ice Cream and the Museum of Pizza.

It’s unclear whether this Baton Rouge museum will be a pop-up or permanent, as Daily Report was unable to reach Erika Joseph, manager of Art Buzz Studios LLC, prior to the Friday, July 2, deadline.

This story originally appeared in a July 2 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Local restaurants still navigating guidelines for employee mask wearing, vaccinations
NEXT ARTICLE
Cooking classes, Back to the Rowe and more food events in Baton Rouge this weekend

Latest Stories