‘Selfie museum’ heading to Perkins Road shopping center

A “selfie museum” is moving into the St. George Square Shopping Center on Perkins Road, near Siegen Lane.

Art Buzz Studios LLC recently closed on a permit to occupy a 2,460-square-foot suite, which was formerly part of a gym.

Over the past few years, selfie museums have become a trend nationally. Generally, they are a type of art gallery or installation designed to provide a setting for visitors to pose in photographs to be posted on social media sites, such as Instagram. They typically feature colorful backdrops, oversize props and optical illusions.