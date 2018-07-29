It seems more local students than ever are hitting the 36 mark on the ACT. How are they pulling it off?

At least a dozen students at Baton Rouge high schools scored a perfect 36 on the ACT this year. Only about one-tenth of 1% of students who take the test—which weighs heavily in college admissions and scholarships—can say the same.

So, what are their secrets? After consulting a few experts, we learned some strategies any student can employ to ensure their best effort—even if they aren’t aiming for perfection. Clip these tips out and save them for your kid’s test day.

Prepare. Many schools now incorporate ACT prep into the curriculum, so take advantage if you can. If considering a tutor or test-prep service, parents should interview the tutor to see if their instruction style fits their child’s learning style.

Take full-length practice tests. The test doesn’t change much from year to year, so practice on old tests. On test day, you’ll know the routine, instructions and types of questions to expect.

Hone your timing. Students are given three-and-a-half hours to take the test. Much like a distance runner would, pace yourself.

Take it early. Taking the test during a student’s sophomore year gives a baseline from which to improve.

Take it often. ACT allows students to take the test up to 12 times. Students usually gain a point or two each time.

Be confident, but guess if you have to. More often than not, the first answer you pick is the best one. Never leave any answer blank.

Every point counts. One score may be enough to get into your school of choice, but another might get you some scholarship money.

Plan your week. The test is given at 8 a.m. on Saturdays. The prior Saturday or Sunday morning, take a practice test. Manage your sleep schedule throughout the week to ensure you get at least seven hours of sleep in the days leading up to the test.

Don’t stress. OK, easier said than done. But still, the night before, have a relaxing dinner. Walk the dog. Pray, if you’re religious—not so much to ask for a good score, but to put things in perspective.

Treat yourself. Plan a personal reward for Saturday afternoon after the test.

Our experts:

• Deidra Johnson, college placement director, The Dunham School

• Christy Kessler, assistant principal for instruction, Catholic High School

• Everett Bonner III, Catholic High student who earned a perfect score

• Parker Harris, Dunham high school student who earned a perfect score

• Emily Knight, Episcopal high school student who earned a perfect score

This article was originally published in the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.