See how much more it will cost to tailgate at LSU games next season

LSU football season ticket and parking renewals for 2025 are now available, but the prices have gone up.

After approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors, parking prices were increased for the 2025 season, the second part of a two-year price hike. Some season-long parking passes spiked from a $50 increase to a $350 jump. Check out pricing here.

In 2023, the board approved the university’s adjustment of prices for LSU football starting with the 2024 season. Before this year, standard tickets, student tickets, and parking passes increased in 2020, 2012 and 2006.

The tier-one automobile and motor home parking passes saw the biggest price bump with prices increasing by $350, and by $1,000 for a front-row motorhome spot, according to the board agenda.

“We have seen very high renewal rates, even with last year’s price increase and we have sold out of parking the last two seasons,” says Zach Greenwell, LSU senior associate athletic director for external affairs and chief communications officer.

The board also approved season ticket price increases in the lower bowl and premium area by $25 per season ticket if the SEC moves to a nine-game conference schedule in coming seasons. Student tickets were approved to increase up to 15% per season if the schedule includes eight home games.

The renewal deadline for 2025 season tickets and parking is March 7.

