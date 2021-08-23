See which LSU athletes have announced name, image and likeness deals so far

When the NCAA’s name, image and likeness rules were finalized in July—otherwise known as NIL deals—LSU athletes, like many of their counterparts across the country, pounced on brand deals—from Smoothie King to PSD Underwear. Here are the athletes who have announced deals so far:

Football

• Quarterback Myles Brennan: Smoothie King and Smalls Sliders

• Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.: Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux and Raising Cane’s

• Offensive tackle Austin Deculus: Yoke Gaming, Smoothie King and PSD Underwear

• Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte: Yoke Gaming

• Wide receiver Jontre Kirklin: Yoke Gaming

• Wide receiver Deion Smith: Yoke Gaming

• Defensive end Glen Logan: Yoke Gaming

• Offensive lineman Kardell Thomas: Yoke Gaming

• Safety Jay Ward: Yoke Gaming

• Defensive end Andre Anthony: Geaux Flow IV Spa

• Defensive end Ali Gaye: SignNow

• Offensive guard Ed Ingram: Boosted Biz and Smoothie King

• Wide receiver Jaray Jenkins: PSD Underwear

• Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier: Instragm shoutouts

Baseball

• Cade Beloso: Hot Rods Creole

• Ma’khail Hilliard: The Game Coin

• Devin Fontenot: The Game Coin