Roadtripping for Thanksgiving? Gas up in Louisiana, with some of the country’s lowest prices

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, the national average for a gallon of gas is steadily declining, with Louisiana seeing some of the lowest prices.

According to a press release from AAA, the national average pump price has fallen six cents to $3.34 in the last week. Today’s national average is 26 cents less than a month ago and 40 cents less than a year ago.

Locally, the average price is about $2.89, only behind three states—Texas, Mississippi and Georgia. Louisiana is one of 10 states to see their gas averages drop to below $3 a gallon.

Gas demand has decreased from 9.49 to 8.95 million b/d last week, new data from the Energy Information Administration indicates. This is unusually high for early November, but the EIA’s monthly demand data set to release in a few weeks could revise it downward.

Lower demand, as well as declining oil prices, are likely what has contributed to pushing pump prices down, AAA adds. If gas demand and the cost of oil remain low, drivers can expect further pump price drops in the next few days before Thanksgiving. Read more.

This story originally appeared in an Nov. 21 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.