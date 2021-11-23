‘Revenge shopping’ may offset some supply chain woes for retailers

Online sales have grown significantly during the pandemic, which already was outpacing brick-and-mortar sales growth percentage-wise for the past few years, he says. However, in south Louisiana, where the number of COVID-19 cases has fallen, in-person shopping could be relatively high compared to other areas where the coronavirus is surging.

Price says local retailers also might see “revenge shopping,” where people have a pent-up need to spend money on things they didn’t buy or need during the lockdowns, but could have more use for now that things are starting to go back toward some form of normal (such as business attire for in-person meetings) and fun things to recover emotionally from the disruptions.

“In Louisiana, we have a lot of people who are still struggling, in some cases literally, to put a roof over their heads with all the fallout from the storms this year,” Price says. “For those families, presumably spending will be much more on necessities and much less on gifts. So while the spending as a national average is expected to skyrocket, there are segments where that will likely not be true.”

