Magician and mentalist duo The Clairvoyants, who first rose to prominence on season 11 of America’s Got Talent, is taking its talents to Baton Rouge this weekend.

The duo consists of Austrian-born Amélie van Tass and Thommy Ten. While they came just short of winning America’s Got Talent, they emerged as one of the season’s most beloved acts, with judge Howie Mandel saying they were “the most amazing thing [he’s] seen in the history of [the] show.”

Check out their audition clip below (and prepare to be amazed):

The Clairvoyants’ accolades extend beyond its America’s Got Talent appearance—it has been the recipient of some of the most coveted awards in the world of magic, such as “The German Champions of Mentalism,” “World Champions of Mentalism” and “Stage Magicians of the Year 2016.”

Tickets for The Clairvoyants’ upcoming Baton Rouge performance vary by seating location and can be purchased here. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.