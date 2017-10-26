LSU football is proof of how much things can change in a month.

The Tigers sat at 3-2 overall heading into October having lost two of its last three games, including a 30-point drubbing to Mississippi State and a home loss to Troy. Fast forward to today, and LSU finds itself feeling as good as its felt all season after rattling off three straight impressive SEC wins.

Most recently, the Tigers took care of Ole Miss in Oxford, setting records with its offensive numbers and snagging three interceptions against Rebel quarterback Shea Patterson—one of the nation’s best passers. In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser will break down that matchup and pick players of the week before switching gears to the one thing that’s on everybody’s mind: Alabama.

The LSU-Alabama rivalry has been one of the most meaningful and heated showdowns in all of college football in the past couple of decades, delivering a countless number of iconic plays and memorable moments. Mark and Jerit take a look back at their top five best LSU-Alabama games in recent history, reliving the moments that made them magical.

Check it out below, and tell us your thoughts! Do you have a favorite moment from the matchups between the Tigers and the Tide? Was there another game we should have included? Let us know!

And don’t forget to subscribe to the Tiger Pride Podcast on iTunes, or follow us on Soundcloud.