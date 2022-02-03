Rejuvenate with a JetPeel, sponsored by Hoda Aesthetics

Hoda Aesthetics, a new skin care and body contouring spa, is introducing a gentler and highly effective skin care treatment. JetPeel is a noninvasive multi-step (lymphatic drainage, exfoliation, infusion) treatment focused on restoring hydration through a customized blend of serums. The serum blend fuses 99 percent oxygen with liquids-water, anesthetic and nutrients which then jet out a high-pressure stream at a velocity of 600 feet per second.

The process is contactless, which allows the sub-dermal layer to absorb the nutrients, making it ideal for all skin types to effectively treat fine lines and wrinkles. It’s a great way to get your skin looking plump and hydrated during cold winter months and glowing for the warm weather to come.

Hoda Aesthetics is now offering February specials on the Collagen Boost treatment starting at $200 and Brightening Glow at $200. Click here to book online.