Red Stick Social will expand outdoor space, renovate interior

The fifth-floor bowling alley will be replaced by a stage, and the bar will be turned into a speakeasy. The third-floor bowling alleys will stay, but a permanent bar will be added. A spot on the first floor will be turned into a coffee shop, offering drinks from City Roots and fresh breakfast foods. The fourth floor will have a permanent bar, a green room and bridal suite.

Hueffer would like to also use the fifth floor for weddings.

“I don’t know anyone else in the city who has the amount of space we do,” he says, “and this will give us more revenue streams.”

Changes to the outdoor space will come first, with renovations scheduled to begin in the next month and be finished by summer.

This story originally appeared in a March 8 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.

