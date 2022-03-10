Red Stick Social will expand outdoor space, renovate interior

Red Stick Social is expanding and upgrading its outdoor music venue as well as its interior five floors in coming months.
General manager Michael Hueffer says management has been looking to upgrade the venue’s outdoor space and will add a permanent stage, a beer garden and an outdoor container bar with a VIP rooftop observation deck. All dirt will be replaced with artificial grass.
Hueffer and his team also want to turn Red Stick Social into a more multidimensional venue, which is hard to do with its current one stage and a couple of bowling alleys, so they decided to also renovate the inside.
The fifth-floor bowling alley will be replaced by a stage, and the bar will be turned into a speakeasy. The third-floor bowling alleys will stay, but a permanent bar will be added. A spot on the first floor will be turned into a coffee shop, offering drinks from City Roots and fresh breakfast foods. The fourth floor will have a permanent bar, a green room and bridal suite.
Hueffer would like to also use the fifth floor for weddings.
“I don’t know anyone else in the city who has the amount of space we do,” he says, “and this will give us more revenue streams.”
Changes to the outdoor space will come first, with renovations scheduled to begin in the next month and be finished by summer.