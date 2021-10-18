Ready to raise your own chickens? Wild Child Farms owner talks doing it the right way

“I like to say that it doesn’t have to be your grandma’s chickens,” Jeansonne says with a laugh. “We have such an opportunity to take things that are as old as time and make them fit our lives now. I want to find the beauty.”

Jeansonne specializes in what she calls “instant flocks.” These are groups of chickens that are carefully curated and raised by Jeansonne herself to fit the specific needs and desires of her clients. From the time they are hatched, she is watching temperament and helping the chickens grow as a group. In addition, she also orients them to outside stressors like dogs in order to decrease the chance of failure when the birds get to their new home.

“I understand the time it takes to make a successful flock,” she explains. “My goal is for people to be collecting eggs the day after they bring their chickens home.”

But she isn’t talking about plain white eggs that you find at the store. For her, creating a “rainbow” egg basket is the ultimate goal and one she hopes to impart upon everyone who gets a flock from her. “I’m more of a boujee chicken lady,” Jeansonne remarks with a laugh.

Breeds like French Marans, Ameraucanas and Barred Rocks (known as the “lap chickens” of the world) are mainstays in Jeasonne’s flocks, creating baskets filled with chocolate brown, sky blue and even pink eggs each morning. These chicken varieties are also known for their temperament and are great for free ranging in the backyard and getting to know as a true pet.

“There is such a natural and pure enjoyment that comes with keeping chickens,” she says. “What you give to them, they give back tenfold.”

For those interested in Jeansonne’s instant flock program, or working with her on any chicken-related project, now is the time to reach out. While you won’t get your chickens until the end of next summer, Jeansonne will start hatching future flocks in January. Click here to get started with the process and check out a few tips from Jeansonne about chickens and their care here.

This story originally appeared in [email protected]‘s Oct. 14 edition. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free [email protected] e-newsletter here.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE