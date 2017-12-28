There’s never a dull moment for LSU football.

As the Tigers are gearing up for their New Year’s Day matchup with Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl, news is beginning to circulate regarding the future of LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Several reports say the former Pittsburgh coach will be gone after just one year in Baton Rouge, leaving early question marks on the Ed Orgeron tenure.

Tiger Pride Podcast co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser talk about the Tigers’ offensive coordinator position before rounding out the rest of their bowl picks and breaking down the Citrus Bowl bout between LSU and Notre Dame.

It's not too late to join in on the Capital One Bowl Mania with Mark and Jerit on ESPN.com for your chance to be featured on the podcast in 2018.

