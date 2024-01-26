Amazon’s Prime Video greenlit The Money Game, a docuseries from Campfire Studios, Axios Entertainment and Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends.

Amid one of the most tumultuous and nail-biting years of college athletics to date, The Money Game is an all-access pass to the 2023-24 athletic season inside LSU athletics. The docuseries follows, in real time, the NCAA’s historic turning point regarding name, image, and likeness rights for student athletes, highlighting the experiences of LSU’s top players, coaches, and administrators.

The Money Game follows LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne; women’s basketball players Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson; and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, among others. See the announcement.

