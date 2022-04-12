Preventing injuries in area high schools, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

As an injury firm, Dudley DeBosier has first-hand knowledge of the devastating effects of brain injuries. Brain injuries most often occur because of blows to the head. And unfortunately, concussions are a realistic danger facing high school football players.

Most high schools (particularly rural and inner-city schools) lack the funding to provide the same caliber of equipment used by pro and D1 teams to help combat the problem.

To help alleviate the gap, Dudley DeBosier is partnering with both Liberty Magnet High School and McKinley High School to ensure the safety of their football players. As part of the partnership, Dudley DeBosier is covering costs to have helmets properly inspected, reconditioned and replaced, if necessary—something that has been challenging for these programs due to financial constraints.