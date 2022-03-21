Press 1 for English: Rock the Plaza! Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Put on your boogie shoes and join us for live music at its finest and most fun with Press 1 for English! They will perform an outdoor concert on Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood. Press 1 for English is a unique collection of musicians, each bringing their own individual style and expertise to the stage. With years of experience playing live music, the band connects with audiences of all ages by performing a wide variety of classics and current favorites. Press 1 for English covers everything from classic rock favorites like “Don’t Stop Believing” to R&B favorites like “Proud Mary” to current hits like “Uptown Funk.” Don’t miss it!

