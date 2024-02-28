Prescriptions to Geaux relocating from downtown to Mid City

Prescriptions to Geaux is closing its downtown location and moving to a larger building in Mid City, the company announced Monday on social media.

The pharmacy is slated to move from its Third Street location in March to 3012 Government Street, the former Chase Bank site, at the corner of Kenmore Avenue and Government.

The Third Street location was home to the pharmacy for 11 years, but the Government Street location offers four times the space as the 1,000-square-foot downtown site.

T.J. Woodard has owned and operated the business since 2013. Prescriptions to Geaux offers delivery service to area offices and homes, which will continue at the new location. Woodard plans to expand delivery services to a larger area.

The pharmacy opened its second Baton Rouge location, on Perkins Road, in 2019.

The new location will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The company has not announced an opening date yet.

