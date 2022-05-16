Prepping for hurricane season, sponsored by Town and Parish Realty

For the last five decades, June 1 has been the traditional start of the hurricane season. However, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), storms have formed in May in each of the past six years. So we should prepare for the possible onslaught of winds, floods and power outages as early as possible.

For 2022, forecasters predict the Atlantic season to be another busy one with eight hurricanes for the season. Four of them may reach category 3 and higher.

It’s been a long time since the Baton Rouge area experienced a mandatory evacuation, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. After all, who would have ever thought we would be living in a global pandemic. Click here to learn more so you can be fully prepared for hurricane season.