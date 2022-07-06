Prepare for the 2022 hurricane season, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

As we enter this year’s hurricane season, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, are predicting a shocking 65 percent chance of an above-normal season. With the season running through November 30, local Louisiana communities are beginning to worry.

If you’re familiar with storm season in Louisiana, then you know early preparation is key. At Dudley DeBosier, we care about our community—that’s why we’ve assembled these tips to help you protect your loved ones before, during, and after the storm.

