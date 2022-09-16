Photos: LSU and Southern’s first-ever matchup in Tiger Stadium

For the first time in history, LSU and Southern’s football programs went head-to-head in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10. While the game was a blowout—the Tigers beat the Jags 65-17—the culture and camaraderie of the day was the main attraction, culminating in a Baton Rouge-inspired half-time performance from Southern’s renowned Human Jukebox and the Golden Band from Tigerland that those in the sold-out stadium won’t soon forget.

225 contributing photographer Jordan Heffler captured all the action on the day. Check out the photos below.