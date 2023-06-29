Photos: How LSU Baseball celebrated its national championship win

The LSU community, players and staff celebrated the LSU Baseball team’s seventh NCAA championship Wednesday evening at an Alex Box Stadium event full of speeches, fireworks and plenty of “Geaux Tigers.”

The Tigers took home the title Monday, June 26, when they defeated the Florida Gators 18-4 during the Men’s College World Series finals.

Event speakers included Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Head Coach Jay Johnson and standout players, like Golden Spikes Award Winner Dylan Crews and Dick Howser Award Winner Paul Skenes.