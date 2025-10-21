Meet these 13 adoptable cats in the Capital Region

Chilly autumn nights have us thinking about Julie Andrews’ favorite things: Warm woolen mittens, crisp apple strudels, and especially, whiskers on kittens. Luckily, there is no shortage of kitties in the Capital Region that are looking for homes.

This year, Cat Haven is celebrating having homed over 20,000 cats in its 26-year tenure. We caught up with Harriett Pooler, Cat Haven’s director of marketing and development, to see what adoption can look like for local cat lovers.

At Cat Haven, the process can be rather quick for furry friends to go home with their new owners. There are a couple of basic requirements: Adopters must be at least 18, with a sustainable income to fund food and vet bills; the cat must be an inside pet; and the cat must be at least 8 weeks old and weigh at least 2 pounds. All of Cat Haven’s cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before being adopted. And “matchmakers” at the nonprofit ensure a good fit between feline and human before adoption.

“We make them come in and play with the cat because of their personality. That’s just as important as what the cat looks like,” Pooler says.

There are different things to think about before going to the shelter: What sort of temperament might do best in your home? Do you have kids or other pets? What age are you looking for? Would you be able to manage a cat with long hair or health issues?

“Some people don’t want to go through the kitten stage, so they’d like a mature cat,” Pooler offers as an example.

Right now, about 100 of the organization’s cats are in foster homes. In addition to foster families, volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks, Pooler says. “They are trained by the veterinarian techs here on how to nurture the little kitties and take care of them,” she says. “Some of them have lost their mother at an early age, so they have to bottle feed them.”

Cat Haven is hosting its annual costume party fundraiser, Cat Tales & Cocktails, on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center. Along with whiskered cuties, there will be live music, auctions, a costume contest, food and drink.

“Cats are wonderful pets. They can be very affectionate, very loving, really bond with their human, and they can be playful and greet you at the door,” Pooler says. “They’re really good companions.”

We talked to three shelters in the 225 to find out what sweet feline faces they currently have available for adoption. Without further ado, meet your potential new pets.

11130 N. Harrells Ferry Road

Logan

Logan is a year-old kitty who became a mother pretty early in life. Logan’s kittens have found good homes of their own, and now Logan is seeking her fur-ever home. She can be on the quiet side but is very playful and loves to be petted. She greets her friends at the door by rubbing up against their legs, and she also gets along well with other cats.

Mikey

Mikey is 100% a lap cat. He is a big boy, weighing in at 14 pounds, but his size doesn’t stop him from being friendly, curious and playful. This 5-year-old feline loves humans and would thrive as the only pet in someone’s home and heart.

Franny

Franny is a lady with beauty and class. She is smart, friendly and will seek out pets, but she is an independent kitty who likes her space as well. She gets along well with other cats, though, and this chic torbie will most certainly greet her human friends at the door.

Frank

Frank was rescued as a young kitten from an overcrowded house with 15 of his siblings. This 6-month-old baby is affectionate, friendly and playful, and he loves snuggling and climbing to the top of the cat tree. He also gets along with other cats and dogs.

6357 Quinn Drive

Chester

Chester is a little over a year old and arrived at CAAWS in August. As a young cat, he has a lot of energy and spark. He’s curious and playful, but he also loves to relax and find cozy corners to tuck away into. Chester is super goofy and will always play it up for a good laugh.

Watermelon

Watermelon is a big fan of being petted and loves any form of attention she can get. This 7-year-old loves to lounge around, and she would be a great couch companion to keep her owner warm in the winter. Don’t be fooled, though—she has a playful side and is fascinated with her toys. She tolerates other cats but prefers to stay to herself. A home where she’s the only cat would be ideal for this queen.

Ringo Starr

As an older gentleman, Ringo Starr is a fan of the quiet and slow life. This 10-year-old kitty likes his independence and does not always enjoy the ruckus that other cats tend to create. He would do best in a home where he may bask in peaceful moments of relaxation and affection on his own terms. He does have a playful side, though—he is a big fan of catnip and small toys.

Apricot

Apricot is a year old tabby that came to CAAWS in August, immediately after having kittens. She is tiny but mighty and full of personality. She loves to run and play, mostly by herself but sometimes she’ll let others join the fun. Apricot is very affectionate and loves to snuggle, and she’s the perfect mix of playful and relaxed.

Nelson

Nelson is bold and daring, always the first to greet newcomers and the last to leave. He loves affection and enjoys snuggling and lying on laps. Six-year-old Nelson is cuddly and likes to stay close. Very close. This sweet and attached-at-the-hip boy is looking for a home, either on his own or with another cat that is just as bold as he is.

2550 Gourrier Ave.

Pechan

Pechan is as affectionate as they come. This 3-year-old sweetheart loves nothing more than being by your side, soaking up pets and cuddles. He’s gentle, loving and ready to find a loving home where he can be his owner’s constant companion.

Treats

No tricks here, just Treats! Treats is an 8-month-old girl who can be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up, she’s nothing but sweet. She loves to say hello and can be quite vocal while doing so. She enjoys playing with toys, cuddling with her person and hanging out with her feline friends.

Tortilla

Tortilla is the perfect mix of gentle and chatty. She may be a little shy at first, but once she warms up, she’ll happily greet her human friends with her cute meows and plenty of affection. Two-year-old Tortilla gets along well with both cats and dogs, and she is looking for a loving home to call her own.

Sage

Five-month-old Sage is full of energy and is always ready for playtime. Sage is super sweet and gentle, but he certainly has his goofy side. He loves chasing toys and exploring, but he’ll still pause for a few affectionate pets between adventures. Sage gets along great with other cats and would make the perfect playful addition to any home.

Crash

Crash is the definition of a gentle giant. This 9-year-old, 19-pound lovebug is happiest when lounging in a cozy spot. He will politely ask for pets with his sweet, calm demeanor and quiet chirps. Crash is a curious but calm kitty looking for a home where he can relax and be someone’s loyal companion.