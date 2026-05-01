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Jacelyn & Toby Berthelot

This father-daughter duo is making a splash in competition fishing

By
Maggie Heyn Richardson
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Photography by Collin Richie

At 5’2” and 120 pounds, Jaselyn Berthelot doesn’t look the part of a championship angler, but the 23-year-old Addis native is making big waves in the world of competition fishing. She and her father, Toby Berthelot, have racked up serious accolades—and payouts—for deep-sea catches, powered by Jaselyn’s passion for the sport.

Last year, she helped her team land a $2.58 million prize at the Bisbee’s Fishing Tournament in Cabo San Lucas, which included hauling in a 457-pound blue marlin, among other catches. It was one of several accomplishments in a season that also included winning the 2025 Gulf Cup and the Cajun Canyons Billfish Classic with blue marlins weighing more than 600 pounds.

“I’ve had some pretty tough fights. A bluefin tuna that was about 900 pounds took 7 hours and 40 minutes.” —Jaselyn Berthelot

Jaselyn’s partner and skipper is her father, a longtime outdoor enthusiast who began tournament fishing in 2013. Jaselyn grew up around fishing, but caught the fever in 2021 as a freshman at LSU when her schedule became more flexible, she says. Until then, she’d been a busy high schooler focused on competitive dancing. Part of her motivation in dropping a line was to challenge her brother.

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“I wanted to give him a run for his money,” she says. “Then I was hooked. No pun intended.”

Jaselyn and Toby compete in national fishing tournaments with their crew from April through early September, primarily in the Gulf. Preparation includes charting and scouting where they think the fish will hit. They’re also part of the state’s official sport fishing team, the Louisiana Canyons. Excursions take place over a weekend, during which the crew sleeps in shifts to man lines around the clock. While sophisticated technology helps someone of Jaselyn’s frame to haul in big ones, there’s no denying the effort it takes—or her thirst for the challenge.

“I just fell in love with it,” she says. “My dad and I have a really big passion for it.”

This article was originally published in the May 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.

Maggie Heyn Richardson
By Maggie Heyn Richardson
"225" Features Writer Maggie Heyn Richardson is an award-winning journalist and the author of "Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey." A firm believer in the magical power of food, she’s famous for asking total strangers what they’re having for dinner. Reach her at [email protected].

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