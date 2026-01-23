The search is on for Business Report’s 2026 Influential Women in Business

Our sister publication Business Report is now accepting nominations for its 2026 Influential Women in Business recognition.

The awards annually honor professional women in the Capital Region who have distinguished themselves in business or through government or nonprofit work. Get everything you need to know about nominating someone here.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. Honorees will be profiled in the May 2026 issue of Business Report and will be honored at an event that same month. Before nominating someone, check the list of past Influential Women in Business honorees here to confirm they haven’t already been recognized.

Click here to nominate someone.

