[Sponsored] How did Mother’s Day originate?

If you haven’t already, mark May 9 on your calendar. It’s Mother’s Day. If you are curious as to how Mom’s Day started, we did some research and learned that motherhood has been celebrated as far back as the ancient Greeks and Romans who held festivals in honor of the mother goddesses. The official Mother’s Day, however, was started in the U.S. by Anna Jarvis after her mother’s death in 1905. Anna began the celebration of Mother’s Day to honor the sacrifices mothers had made for their children. Years later, following Anna’s celebration, Mother’s Day became a national holiday celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

Click here to read our 225 feature Workin’ with Mom and enter to win a $1,500 spa package from Paris Parker Salon and Spa for you or your mom.