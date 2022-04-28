Lactation consulting for new moms and their newborns, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Breastfeeding is healthy for both moms and babies, but it can be more challenging than people think. The Baton Rouge Clinic and the American Academy of Pediatricians recommend exclusively breastfeeding for the first six months, and BRC’s International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant is here to help.

A lactation consultant specializes in helping mothers prevent and solve breastfeeding difficulties. They are specially trained to provide assessments and support to new moms from childbirth until weaning. Lactation specialists can offer guidance in the feeding of premature babies, infants with physical or neurological disabilities, and even counsel moms on the emotional and physical barriers to breastfeeding, such as postpartum depression or a difficult start. No matter what the setback is, your consultant can work directly with you to develop a personalized solution.

