How gardener Yasmyne Wells grew her business from the ground up

Becoming a business owner has been a lifelong goal for Baton Rouge native Yasmyne Wells.

Growing up, when she wasn’t spending time outdoors with her grandparents, Wells recalls reading through cookbooks and creating menus for the restaurant she might one day own.

While Wells’ desire to be a restaurateur dwindled, her green thumb continued to develop. Today, she’s not in the kitchen but rather spending time in gardens with her business, Just Growing Here, which she built—or rather grew—from the ground up.

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After completing a degree in plant and soil science from Southern University, Wells took an opportunity to study abroad in China and Brazil. It was there that her decision was solidified. Her time spent away from home had cleared her mind and led her to the path of business ownership.

“I just spent a lot of time journaling and praying and talking to God about what I was feeling about starting a business,” Wells says. “It gave me time to just be with my own thoughts and in my own space without everything at home.”

Just Growing Here began as an Instagram page where Wells sold plants she cultivated and grew in college. Wells and her sister decided on the account’s handle just before it was created. The name took on a new significance as Wells’ professional and personal life continued to grow.

“Now [the name] has a deeper meaning as far as my walk with God and growing up in this day and time, starting a business, and trying to become the best version of myself. I’m just doing what I can, doing my best, showing up,” she says.

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Wells is now a licensed horticulturist, and her business is focused on landscaping, community garden setups and agricultural education. She also hosts “plantivities,” plant-focused activities that connect people with the environment.

The desire to expand people’s knowledge of and interest in the outdoors is a major motivator for Wells and Just Growing Here.

“I definitely see a disconnect between agriculture and the Baton Rouge community, specifically north Baton Rouge,” Wells says. “Agriculture is so much more than what we’ve learned about. You can really make money and have the opportunity to do your own thing within this space.”

Whether it is working on an edible garden installation for a local church, landscaping a neighborhood with beautiful native flora, or educating students about the importance of conservation, Wells says she is happy to contribute to her community through her passion for plants.

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And her work is just getting started. As she continues to grow, she hopes that the environment around her does the same.

“I really want to be a farmer. That’s my end goal in this whole journey. This is the beginning,” she says. “Of course, I want to keep the service that I offer now, but I do want to pivot to farming, having and cultivating land, and inviting the youth from my community to come out and see someone that looks like me doing this type of work.”

@justgrowinghere