Pay to play: LSU launches sports streaming service

LSU announced Monday afternoon it is launching a subscription-based streaming service called LSU Gold that will feature “behind-the-scenes documentary series, in-depth interviews, premium podcasts, and more.”

The platform, which goes live Aug. 1, will include a series that follows head coach Brian Kelly’s inaugural year in Baton Rouge, documenting his arrival in December through the 2022 season, The Athletic reports.

LSU isn’t the only school to create such a platform, joining Brian Kelly’s former employer Notre Dame, along with Maryland, Oklahoma State, Clemson and Arkansas. LSU’s subscription runs $8.99 per month, according to the announcement. A preview of the streaming service on LSU’s athletics website shows interviews with athletes and coaches across multiple sports, with gymnast Olivia Dunne and women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey featured. GOLD will be available to stream on mobile devices, desktop and laptop computers, as well as Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.