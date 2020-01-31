The passes, plays and presentations we’ll always remember from LSU football’s historic national championship season

The 2019 LSU football season is one that’s going to live on forever in the memories of Tiger fans across the country. Whether it was the slew of significant wins or record-setting performances, Coach O and Co. gave us something special to watch every week. It was all capped off with a 42-25 win over Clemsen to give the program its first national title in more than a decade. There are countless iconic images that stood out throughout the magical season, but we’ve tried our best to narrow it down to the top five.

#5: THE SWEET TASTE OF REVENGE

No regular-season game had left as sour a taste in LSU’s mouth as the infamous showdown with Texas A&M last year. The controversial 74-72, seven-overtime defeat had been on the players’ minds since the final buzzer sounded in 2018. This time, LSU let its vengeance be heard early. The team scored on each of its first five drives en route to the 43-point stomping. It also held the Aggies to season lows in points, total yards and passing yards.

#4: JOE BURROW HITS JUSTIN JEFFERSON ON THIRD AND 17 AT TEXAS

At the time, all eyes across the country were following this contest. It was a top-10 matchup with two ambitious teams looking to make marks on college football. With less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, a stop would give Texas all the momentum in front of its home crowd with a chance to pull off the huge win. Instead, Burrow found Justin Jefferson streaking open to his left, and 61 yards later the wideout was dancing in the endzone. LSU had announced its arrival among the college football’s elites.

#3: HEISMAN HERO

Even though a lot of LSU fans had high hopes for Burrow entering the season, it’s pretty safe to say he exceeded all expectations. The Ohio-native-turned-Louisianan won over the hearts of the entire state with his actions on and off the field. “Burreaux” broke countless records in the process of ending LSU’s 60-year Heisman drought.

#2: CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE VS. ALABAMA

A number of players had standout performances against the Tide, but what Edwards-Helaire did in Tuscaloosa will be talked about for generations. The Baton Rouge native earned 180 total yards and four touchdowns in the game all LSU fans have had circled for eight tough seasons.

#1: NATIONAL CHAMPS

It simply doesn’t get better than this. Getting back to the pinnacle of college football has been the one goal on LSU’s mind ever since the gut-wrenching loss to Alabama in the Tigers’ last national championship appearance in 2012. It may have taken eight years, but LSU finally did it. And boy, did they do it in style.

This article was originally published in the February 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.