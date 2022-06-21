Be part of a national movement to discover exercise! sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Being physically active is good for our health, but there is not a clear understanding of what actually happens deep within the body to improve health when we exercise. Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity Consortium (MoTrPAC) is a nationwide research study designed to better understand how the body changes with physical activity … one that will help researchers determine what exercise is best for each person’s unique body type.

“The study will lay the foundation for a new era of biomedical research on Precision Exercise Medicine,” said Dr. Eric Ravussin, Associate Executive Director for Clinical Science at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center and one of the clinical principal investigators of the study.

Study participants will be divided into three groups: endurance exercise, resistance exercise, and those who won’t do either. They will receive personal coaching and will go through three one-hour training sessions per week. Click here or call 225.763.3000 for more information on MoTrPAC, and how you can participate.