Pardon our progress: ‘225’ is in the process of a website upgrade

Next Tuesday, June 24, we’ll be rolling out a brand-new version of 225batonrouge.com, with modernized typography and functionality for an overall improved user experience.

From now until our launch date, our website will transition into a soft-launch period. Our developers are hard at work putting the final coat of paint on each page while we test the new features and reorganize archives.

We apologize if you encounter anything that appears broken or unpolished. This is all part of the final production process, and we hope to be running at 100% by June 24—just in time to reveal the 20th Annual Best of 225 Awards winners. Join us at Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar that night to celebrate. Learn more and snag tickets here.