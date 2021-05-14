Pandemic relief aid for Louisiana road and bridge projects in question

“At this point, we haven’t seen where we can spend the money on roads and bridges,” says Scott Kirkparick, executive director of the transportation infrastructure advocacy group, CRISIS. “We’re waiting to see how these critical infrastructure projects can be funded.”

Edwards’ plan for the federal windfall includes $400 million to shore up the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund; $230 million to pay down the unemployment insurance loan; $300 million for water and sewer systems; nearly $200 million on tourism, recreation and ports; and the $400 million in transportation infrastructure projects.

Some of those projects have been on the books for years. They include:

• $75 million for La. 3241 in St. Tammany Parish;

• $75 million to widen I-20 in north Louisiana;

• $50 million to widen I-10 from La. 73 to La. 30

• $40 million to widen I-12 from La. 1077 to La. 21

• $40 million for contingency funding;

• $20 million for rail and mass transit projects.

Edwards’ communications director Shauna Sanford acknowledges the governor’s office is aware of the Treasury’s rules, but says only that, “We’re still reviewing it and working with the Legislature.”

She did not elaborate. Congressman Garret Graves’ office did not respond to a request seeking comment.

Sources familiar with the situation, however, say lawmakers and the administration may try to use the federal money, which can be spent to “make up for the reduction in revenues” due to the pandemic to free up money from the general fund that could then be put toward the transportation projects.

It’s not clear if that will be allowed, however, or how it will all play out.

The Louisiana Revenue Estimating Conference meets next week and is expected to discuss the issue at that time.

