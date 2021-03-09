Outdoor music festivals cautiously return to Baton Rouge, starting with this week’s #SXSP Fest

Beauvoir Park initially planned to launch #SXSP Fest last year but had to cancel due to the pandemic. This time around, the venue’s promoter James Hover was able to book national and local acts to perform for the festival, with musicians itching to get back to playing live.

“We want to give people a sense of normalcy and to be able to come out to a safe environment and listen to some great music,” Hover says, “and we hope they will remember that for a lifetime.”

The festival lineup includes a variety of genres like country, rock and roll, blues and funk performed by bands such as Taylor Hunnicutt and B.B. Palmer, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Killer Whale, The Pine Hill Haints, 3 Dolla Bill and Honey Island Swamp Band.

“We want to give people an experience (with) all different types of music,” Hover says.

Since Baton Rouge is now in Phase Three of reopening, it will allow the festival to welcome a larger crowd, with the event limiting presale ticket sales to 200. However, Hover still stresses the importance of wearing masks and socially distancing while enjoying the festival. Attendees should book tickets soon—the Friday, March 12, show is already sold out.

Attendees can grab food from neighboring restaurants such as BLDG 5, The Overpass Merchant and Chow Yum Phat.

Visitors can bring ice chests and blankets to the park to enjoy the festival comfortably.

“Beauvoir Park is fully committed to live music, and we think this is going to be a great year for us,” Hover says. “We encourage people to get out and come enjoy some live music, have a good time, and safely party with us while listening to some of the best music in the world.”

Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive. Purchase tickets here, and follow the park on Instagram for details and updates to the lineup.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE