Organization classes, drag shows, The Pedal Pub and more this week in Baton Rouge

Wind down with a drag show Wednesday

Head out to Red Stick Social this Wednesday, April 27, to see drag queens strut their stuff in an unforgettable show.

With singing, dancing and entertaining performances, you’re sure to have a fabulous Wednesday night. Catch Aariyah Sinclaire, Lady D. Andrews, Amanda Rose Andrews, Roxie Black, Alicia Fierce, Zia Lush and Charai Davenport as they take the stage and sashay through the night.

The drag show is from 9-11 p.m. Tickets start at $5. You can also purchase champagne buckets at the show for $15. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Eat, drink and pedal at Spoke & Hub Thursday

The iconic Pedal Pub, which launched in Baton Rouge late last year, will make an appearance at Spoke & Hub this Thursday, April 28.

This multi-person bike with a barrel will be parked out front of the restaurant. Get there early and find a spot to sit on the Pedal Pub while you enjoy delicious food from Spoke & Hub’s menu. If you snap a pic of yourself on the Pedal Pub and post it on Instagram, you could win a free seat on this special bike.

The Pedal Pub will be at Spoke N Hub from 5-9 p.m. Spoke & Hub is at 5412 Government St.

Listen to a classic ‘90s band Friday

Come out to the Manship Theatre to see alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket this Friday, April 29.

Formed in 1986, this band reached success in the 1990s with hits like “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean.” Expect to hear old favorites along with some new music from the band’s most recent EPs and recordings.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased here. Manship Theater is at 100 Lafayette St.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE