One Book, One Community, featuring ‘Adventures of a Louisiana Birder,’ sponsored by EBRP Library

The 16th annual One Book One Community initiative, showcasing Gwen Roland’s memoir, Atchafalaya Houseboat: My Years in the Louisiana Swamp, will highlight topics such as nature conservation, Louisiana wildlife, birding, and nature photography.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library welcomes author Marybeth Lima on Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood to speak about her book, Adventures of a Louisiana Birder: One Year, Two Wings, Three Hundred Species. A question and answer session will follow her discussion.

Click here to learn more.