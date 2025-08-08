On Exhibit: The glittering world of Queen of Sparkles at LASM

Fashion is more than a statement for special occasions. For Jaime Glas Odom, founder and creative director of Queen of Sparkles, one-of-a-kind style is stitched into everyday wear.

The Louisiana native and LSU alum’s early career as a petroleum engineer ignited a passion for creating clothing when she began making effortlessly chic flame-resistant workwear for women. Since then, her sequin-covered designs have earned a devoted following and can be found in over 1,500 boutiques across the United States.

From the spark of an idea for elevated workwear to dozens of show-stopping, sparkly collections, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is showcasing the Queen of Sparkles’ journey in its newest exhibition, Threads of Evolution: Engineering a Community That Sparkles, on display through November 9.

The collection features gameday glam, jazz-inspired couture and honors LASM’s own history by showcasing a special 1920s-inspired design collaboration with her husband, Hunter Odom, founder of Second Line Shirts, created in celebration of the museum’s historic train station centennial.

“Each garment tells a story of growth, strength and self-expression— a reminder that beauty and purpose can go hand in hand,” Odom says.

