Notable partnerships from LSU’s first year of NIL

NIL sponsorships are only about a year old, but LSU has fully embraced the changing landscape by helping its student-athletes navigate through the entire NIL process. The university has teamed up with Altius Sports Partners to provide individual consulting, strategic planning, compliance support and education.

The benefits can already be seen, as a multitude of LSU athletes across a variety of sports have landed sponsorships in the past year. We’ve seen everything from wide receiver Jack Bech releasing his own clothing line to quarterback Myles Brennan dancing around Walk-On’s.

Here is a list of just some of the NIL deals LSU football players have landed in the past few months—and plenty more will surely follow this fall.

Sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech has taken a unique approach to capitalize on his well-known last name by releasing a line of Bech-themed merchandise. The Lafayette native is working with his hometown-based Motiér on the clothing line.

LSU’s partnership with personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has been the headline NIL deal thus far. McKernan, who is a well-known figure around the Capital City, featured five LSU football players. Kayshon Boutte, Gregory Brooks, Miles Frazier, Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy were spotted in a Super Bowl LVI commercial earlier this year, as well as individual social media posts highlighting each athlete.

Senior defensive end Ali Gaye has focused his NIL efforts on finding ways to give back to his home country of The Gambia, and his partnership with airSlate’s signNow is a step in that direction. The e-signature company, which was Gaye’s first NIL deal, says it gives back 1% of its profits, employee time and resourcing to charitable work.

Joubert Law Firm has teamed up with former Jena star Jaray Jenkins. Owner John T. Joubert is an LSU alum and Jena native himself, and the company admired Jenkins for his “commitment to excellence on and off the field.”

LSU and Raising Cane’s go together like fried chicken and Texas Toast. The partnership between the locally founded fast food chain and the potential starting quarterback for LSU is a match made in heaven, but it isn’t the only NIL deal Myles Brennan has struck. Along with social media posts for Walk-On’s, Smoothie King and Smalls Sliders, Brennan has teamed up with Hollingsworth-Richards Ford as well, with many more sponsorships likely coming in the future.

DEAL ROOM

More partnerships LSU football players have landed

No. 4

John Emery Jr

Bayou Cat Crew (The Player’s Lounge); Ballengee Group

No. 7

Kayshon Boutte

Gordon McKernan; Bayou Cat Crew (The Player’s Lounge); Yoke Gaming

No. 8

BJ Ojulari

Bayou Cat Crew (The Player’s Lounge)

No. 10

Jaray Jenkins

Bayou Cat Crew (The Player’s Lounge); Joubert Law Firm

No. 15

Myles Brennan

Bayou Cat Crew (The Player’s Lounge); Raising Cane’s; Walk-Ons; Smoothie King; GameCoin; Hollingsworth Richards Ford; Smalls Sliders

No. 11

Ali Gaye

signNow; airSlate; Trazer

No. 80

Jack Bech

Motier; The Athletic Collection; Smalls Sliders

No. 99

Jaquelin Roy

Bayou Cat Crew (The Player’s Lounge)

This article was originally published in the August 2022 Tiger Pride issue of 225 magazine.