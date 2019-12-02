Notable 2019 releases from local bands and musicians

LOUDNESS WAR

The young rock band released its fourth full-length album, Mystifier Deluxe, with a show at Mid City Ballroom in August. These 10 tracks take listeners through the changing melodies and unexpected twists of psychedelic rock infused with grungy influences.

Essential track: “Universus”

MARCEL P. BLACK

In Marcel P. Black’s October release, In Search of The Black Messiah, he delivers a 14-track album that directly responds to the ideology of FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, who directed the FBI’s Counterintelligence

Program to “prevent the rise of a messiah who could unify and electrify the black nationalist movement.”

Essential track: “Black God Fresh”

BABY IN THE 90s

The alt-rockers’ newest EP—Inertia—is the band’s first new music since 2016. But with a full-length album on the way, there’s more to come from singer-guitarist Mookie Darden, drummer Reed Dunaway and bassist Jeremiah Wilson. Inertia boasts dynamic, driving rock and the elevated emotive vocals the band is known for.

Essential track: “Marriage”

TIDUS

Tidus’ November EP, Dazed, debuted live at Mid City Ballroom, giving audiences a first taste of its alternative, hard rock-leaning sound live and in person. The strong guitar tones are consistent throughout, creating a full-fledged rock experience to pair with its punk-influenced lyricism.

Essential track: “See You Space Cowboy”

PARISH COUNTY LINE

Parish County Line has stayed true to its desire to bring ’90s-style country to Louisiana since the band first formed in 2012. Yet the band’s August release, Blame it on Jones, offers a more modern direction with nostalgic melodies and tempos.

Essential track: “Ain’t Ready to Give”

SARAH BURKE AND JAMES MCCANN

Baton Rouge singer-songwriters Sarah Burke and James McCann collaborated to create Po’boy Sessions, an ode to life in southern Louisiana. The first session spotlights four homegrown country Western originals by James McCann, while the second features the work of Sarah Burke, whose folksy sound and delicate voice create coffee shop-friendly melodies.

Essential track: “LaGuardia to Lakeshore Drive”

THE RUSTY KID

Filled with lo-fi surf and psych rock, The Rusty Kid’s newest album No Money often sounds somber. Coming off like a broke and hopeless romantic, The Rusty Kid offers up eerie minor chords and sparse drum beats, layered guitar parts and heavy vocal effects.

Essential track: “Blame the Sun”

GLITCHELL

Glitchell released an EP titled Grumpy Truck in July, the band’s first release since its 2013 self-titled album. The four tracks are upbeat, energized pop punk fueled by roaring guitar and rhythmic tempos. With a run time of just over 10 minutes, the EP boasts a cleaner, brighter mix for Glitchell.

Essential track: “Never Know”

THE RAKERS

The Rakers’ new album, Number Five, is the band’s fifth release and its third full-length (not counting a live album). The 12 tracks stay true to the band’s recognizable blue-collar rock ‘n’ roll sound, while incorporating honky-tonk and the influence of early-’80s punk and alternative rock.

Essential track: “Bad Penny”

THE EASY

The Easy’s second album, 33 Black, resembles the band’s mantra: “music for your mind and your behind.” Walking a fine line between danceable, party-ready hip-hop and technical, jazz-influenced funk, 33 Black combines elements from several genres to create something truly fresh.

Essential track: “Jump”

This article was originally published in the December 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.